What’s Next?

Remembering May 14th: East Side Development & Food Injustice

Published May 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
This week, we are proud to bring you special programming throughout the week on remembering the May 14th Tops Massacre. In today’s installment, we break down economic empowerment on the East Side of Buffalo and food injustice throughout the region. We first welcome Pastor Dwayne Jones from Mount Aaron Missionary Baptist Church. He sits down with Jim Fink to analyze transformation and revitalization efforts on the East Side of Buffalo, including Mount Aaron’s faith-based housing projects. Next, I'Jaz Ja'ciel has a conversation about food injustice with Nnenna Ferguson, Chair of the Buffalo Food Equity Network Advisory Board. The two discuss the importance of community-led solutions and approaches for addressing food deserts and apartheid.

What's Next? 2025
