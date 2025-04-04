© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Why We Rebrand, Read, and Run Away (Sometimes)

Published April 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Bentley meets up with Naila Ansari-Catilo, Matt Hitch and Jessica Topper to chat about Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s fresh new makeover! From WBFO to BTPM NPR, they talk about what’s changing, why it matters, and how a rebrand can signal so much more than a new logo. Then, they zoom out to the world of rebranding—from companies to celebs (we see you, JoJo Siwa), they chat about what makes a rebrand resonate. Next, it’s all about books. Do audiobooks count as reading? What makes book clubs click? And who else is dreaming of grown-up Scholastic book fairs? They also highlight some exciting local lit events you won’t want to miss! Finally, they unpack escapism. Whether you’re binging a comfort show or hiding your phone to touch grass, they get real about forms of media escape, how modern life fuels the urge to disconnect, and why escapism might just be survival.

