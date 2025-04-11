© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Group Chat logo with BTPMN PR logo in top corner
Group Chat

Val Kilmer’s Legacy, Biopics, True Crime, and Furry Sidekicks

Published April 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Group Chat Ep 60 graphic

Bentley is joined by Allie Brady, Samantha Pangborn, and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci for a conversation that spans biopics, true crime, and beloved pets. They kick things off with a tribute to Val Kilmer, chatting about his transformative roles, his legacy, and how actors breathe new life into the real people they portray in biopics—from The Doors to the upcoming Beatles films, they ask: what makes a biopic hit the right note? Then, they explore the true crime craze: is it the storytelling that hooks us, or our curiosity about the darker sides of human nature? Finally, to celebrate National Pet Day, the chat turns into a joyful and personal tribute to pets. From quirky antics to heartwarming moments, the spotlight shines on the animals who brighten our lives every day. Whether you're here for the movie talk, the mystery, or the puppy love, this episode has something for everyone.

Group Chat 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
Load More