Val Kilmer’s Legacy, Biopics, True Crime, and Furry Sidekicks

Bentley is joined by Allie Brady, Samantha Pangborn, and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci for a conversation that spans biopics, true crime, and beloved pets. They kick things off with a tribute to Val Kilmer, chatting about his transformative roles, his legacy, and how actors breathe new life into the real people they portray in biopics—from The Doors to the upcoming Beatles films, they ask: what makes a biopic hit the right note? Then, they explore the true crime craze: is it the storytelling that hooks us, or our curiosity about the darker sides of human nature? Finally, to celebrate National Pet Day, the chat turns into a joyful and personal tribute to pets. From quirky antics to heartwarming moments, the spotlight shines on the animals who brighten our lives every day. Whether you're here for the movie talk, the mystery, or the puppy love, this episode has something for everyone.