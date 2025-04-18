Theater Talk: Anthony in NYC sees Charles Busch in HAY FEVER, also George Clooney in GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK, with time for DEATH BECOMES HER and SMASH. Cole Escola is hilarious on Jeopardy! as Mary Todd Lincoln from Bway's OH, MARY! and in town BUA continues campy sendups with Hitchcock parody THE HUNG MAN. (See listings.)

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about Anthony's trip to NYC to see crossdressing actor Charles Busch in Noël Coward's HAY FEVER at "The Players," a club for theater people established in the 19th century by the great Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth. Peter mentioned that crossdressing actor Cole Escola was hilarious as they gave Jeopardy clues dressed as Mary Todd Lincoln from their current Broadway show, OH, MARY! And Buffalo's own crossdressing star, Jimmy Janowski, was in the audience for BUA's gay send-up of Hitchcock movies titled THE HUNG MAN, very funny currently at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood. Anthony also saw GOODNIGHT AND GOOD LUCK starring George Clooney as Edward R. Murrow, as well as DEATH BECOMES HER and SMASH.

THE HUNG MAN (a gay send up of Hitchcock movies), and opening next week are BURN THIS (Road Less Traveled) and WAITRESS, the final MusicalFare show at their current Daemen University home.

COVID, and the flu, and some weird respiratory thing going around are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS: none

OPENINGS INCLUDE:

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD, a play by Heidi Armbruster, directed by Chris Handley, starring Sara Kow-Falcone, Bill Lovern, David Lundy, Steven Maiseke, Sheila McCarthy, Johnny Rowe, and Julia Witt. 4/11 - 5/3 Opening Wed 4/16 7:30, but generally Thu - Sat 7:30 plus one matinee Sat 4/26 at 3:30 and Industry night, Monday 4/21.

ACKROYD PUBLICITY BLURB: For fans of "The Great Train Robbery" and "Murder on the Nile" as well as those many Hercule Poirot mysteries on BTPM PBS television. A murder right after a possible suicide sends shockwaves through the tight-knit community of King’s Abbot, a drowsy village now awash with suspicion and secrecy. Not to fear — a certain mustachioed Belgian detective is on the case! With clockwork precision, just seven actors play all the characters in this highly theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1926 masterpiece. Village politics, familial tensions, survival instincts, and moral conscience form the center of this investigation, a twisty tale that delves deep into the human psyche’s intricate dance with truth and deception. This brand-new adaptation of one of the greatest mystery writers of all time is a refreshing take on the classic whodunnit with a kaleidoscoping and captivating flair.

BURN THIS, a play by Lanford Wilson, directed by John Hurley, starring Leah Berst, Ricky Needham, Kevin Craig, and Nick Stevens.

4/17 - 5/18, Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street (between Court and Mohawk) Buffalo (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org/burn-this

BURN THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: The place is a Manhattan loft shared by Anna, a lithe young dancer-choreographer, and her two gay roommates—her collaborator, Robbie, who has just been killed in a freak boating accident, and Larry, a world-weary, caustically funny young advertising executive. As the play begins Anna is recovering from attending Robbie’s funeral, comforted by her wealthy, well-meaning boyfriend, Burton, a sci-fi screenwriter whose persistent proposals of marriage Anna finds herself unable to accept. Then, with sudden, unexpected explosiveness, Robbie’s older brother, Pale, bursts on the scene. He has come to collect his brother’s belongings, but stays on to transform the action of the play and the lives of those in it. Menacing, profane, dangerous, and yet oddly sensitive, Pale is both terrifying and fascinating and, in the end, the one who brings to Anna the unsettling but compelling love that, despite her fears and doubts, she cannot turn away.

THE HUNG MAN, a play by Ian Bonner & Marty Shea, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Rick Lattimer, Vinny Murphy, Jenny Marie McCabe, Alex Reiser, and Caitlin Coleman. 4/11 - 5/3 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 (716) 440-5521 buffalounitedartists.org/

THE HUNG MAN PUBLICITY BLURB: Prepare yourself for a cheeky romp through a full-length ribald parody that tips its hat to the cinematic gems of Alfred Hitchcock and their deliciously homoerotic vibes. Picture the tension of “Rope” and the twisty turns of “Strangers on a Train.” “The Hung Man” is a satirical feast on the queer undertones during Hollywood’s Golden Age of Cinema. Strap in. It is going to be a wild evening.

WAITRESS, music & lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, directed by Susan Drozd, starring Maria Pedro as Jenna (she was Carole King in BEAUTIFUL and Adelaide in GUYS & DOLLS). 4/16-5/18, 2025 Wed - Thu at 7:00, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, and

Sun at 2:00. NOTE: No performance on Easter Sunday, April 20th. Presented by MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst (pro-tip: enter off Getzville Road) (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

WAITRESS PUBLICITY BLURB: Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. It’s a recipe for happiness!

Continuing: (in alphabetical order; plays starting with "The" are listed under the letter T.)

SELECT SHOWS OPENING LATER THIS APRIL:

UNSCRIPTED, comedy improv, every Wednesday night (during regularly scheduled RLTP season productions) starring resident Cast Members: Kevin Di Lucente - Todd Benzin - Don Gervasi - Meghan Joyce - Annie Moor - and Jimmie Byrd, with special guests April 23 Melinda Capeles, April 30 Kelly Meg Brennan, May 7 Jon Elston, May 14 Peter Johnson, Performances begin at 7:30 pm,the lobby cocktail lounge opens 1 hour before performances & reopens after, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions at Road Less Traveled Theater 456 Main Street Buffalo NY 14202 (716) 629.3069 Roadlesstraveledproductions.org

UNSCRIPTED PUBLICITY BLURB: Join the cast of some of Buffalo’s best improv talents on Wednesday nights as they improvise an entire play, all while utilizing the stage and set of the current running RLTP show! This show is the perfect mix of grounded theater and laugh-out-loud improv comedy. One night of theater never seen before, and never to be seen again! PLUS: Each Wednesday, we invite a special guest artist to join the group and partake in that evening’s UnScripted performance!

SEVEN (7!) SHOWS OPEN THE FIRST WEEK IN MAY (temporarily presented here in order of opening date)

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!, based on the book Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! by Mo Willems, directed by Grace Aroune with music direction by Stephen Schapero 5/3 - 5/11, Sat - Sun 2:00. Presented by Theatre of Youth, 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 884.4400 theatreofyouth.org

NOTE: Special Sensory-friendly performance Sunday, 5/4 at 10:00 am. Scheduled Understudy Performance on Sunday, 5/4 at 2:00 pm.

"PIGEON" PUBLICITY BLURB: Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning ""Pigeon"" picture books, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!), Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!

It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something.

Featuring an innovative mix of songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping."

EVERYBODY, by Brandon Jacob-Jenkins, directed by Tioga Simpson. 5/1 - 5/18 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00, Presented by Ujima Theatre Co. Inc.

EVERYBODY PUBLICITY BLURB: EVERYBODY brings a fresh and dynamic vision to this modern adaptation of the classic Everyman morality play. With humor, heart, and thought-provoking themes, Everybody takes audiences on a journey through life, death, and the unexpected twists of fate. Tioga’s direction highlights the play’s playful yet profound exploration of existence, creating an engaging and unforgettable theatrical experience!

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, music & lyrics by Stephen Trask, book by John Cameron Mitchell, directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, musical direction by Alan Paglia, starring Vanna Deux as Hedwig and Kristopher Bartolomeo as Yitzhak. 5/2 - 18, 2025 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 plus added show Sun 511 at 7:00. Presented by 2nd Gen Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre. Info (716) 508-SGT0 (7480) 2ndgentheatre.com

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH PUBLICITY BLURB: This groundbreaking Obie-winning Off-Broadway smash tells the story of “internationally ignored” rock goddess, Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German punk rock singer who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just “an angry inch.” This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (née Hansel) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band “The Angry Inch.” NOTE: Intended for audiences age 14 and up, HEDWIG features strong language and adult themes.

INTO THE WOODS, musical by Stephen Sondheim, book by James LaPine, directed and choreographed by Terri Filips Vaughan 5/2 - 5/18 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, 2 extra Saturday Matinees at 2:00 on 5/10 and 5/17, Final Performance Sunday at 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Co.

INTO THE WOODS PUBLICITY BLURB: Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack’s found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming’s eyes are wandering, and there’s a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production will enchant as it ventures beyond “happily ever after.”

LEGALLY BLOND, 5/1 - 5/18 Presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre

SWEET CHARITY, directed by Robyn Lee, musical direction Joe Isgar, starring Aimee Walker as "Charity" with a cast of 15! 5/2 - 5/18 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00, presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 (716-829-7668)

kavinokytheatre.com/sweet-charity

SWEET CHARITY PUBLICITY BLURB: Charity Hope Valentine is a hopeless romantic with rotten luck looking for love in the Big Apple. In this high-spirited, hilarious, groovy musical comedy, Charity tries repeatedly to find her dream and make something of herself, with all the energy of an irrepressible optimist. Musical numbers include “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream.”

THE HATMAKERS WIFE, 5/1 - 5/25 Presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre

SHOWS OPENING LATER IN MAY:

CROCODILE FEVER, play by Meghan Tyler, directed by Keelie A. Sheridan, starring Cassie Cameron, Anna Krempholtz, Christopher Guilmet, and Jake Hayes. 5/10 - 6/15, Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00 produced by the Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

CROCODILE FEVER PUBLICITY BLURB: Sisterhood, social conflict, 80s anthems, and a chainsaw. Prepare to be plunged into the darkly comic and fiercely captivating world of Crocodile Fever by Meghan Tyler, praised by THE LIST as “brilliant, batshit and brutal.” Northern Ireland, 1989. A farmhouse window smashes, and rebellious Fianna Devlin crashes back into the life of her pious sister Alannah. Together in the unlovely family home for the first time in years following the death of their tyrannical father, the sisters are back at each other’s throats in seconds. And when Fianna discovers that the old reptile is in fact still very much alive, all hell breaks loose as they confront his hideous legacy. Fueled by Taytos, gin, 80s anthems and a chainsaw, it’s the Devlin sisters versus the world. It can’t end happily, but it can end gloriously. ICTC Artistic Director, Keelie A. Sheridan, helms this surreal and grotesque black comedy celebrating sisterhood whilst reminding us that the pressure cooker of The Troubles is closer than we imagine. Content Note: This play deals with depictions and/or mentions of child, domestic and sexual abuse, themes of trauma and revenge, graphic violence and gore, war, strong language, and substance abuse. Additionally, the performance features haze, flashing lighting effects, and loud sounds.

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, by Shawn Northrip, 3 shows, May 30, May 31, June 7 Presented by Brazen Faced Varlets

THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: That's right! We are celebrating 18 years of Brazen-Faced Varlets by bringing back our production of THE COMEDY OF QUEERERS, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors by Shawn Northrip! We earned an Artie Nomination for both Direction of a Play (Lara Haberberger) and Ensemble of a Play, back in 2012... Come see what we can do in the 2024 - 2025 Season!

THE EARLY GIRL, by Caroline Kava. 5/9 - 5/25 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by the Brazen Faced Varlets at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222

THE EARLY GIRL PUBLICITY BLURB: This earthy comedy is set in a small town brothel. Lily has just arrived, determined to earn enough to pay her debts, having left her baby with a friend. She enters the monthly competition to be Number One Girl and becomes the month's leading contender until a crisis with her daughter forces her to break a rule - no outside phone calls. Her courage in standing up to the madam gives another girl the courage to leave the brothel, too. The play ends as it began, with the entrance of a new girl.

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD by Sheila Callaghan, directed by Andrea Gollhardt, starring Madeline Allard-Dugan as Tori,

Alyssa Walsh-Morris as Sandy, Emily Yancey as Meredith, and

Andrew J. Brown as Guy. 5/16 - 5/31 Thu-Sat at 7:30, extra matinee Sun 5/25 at 2:00. Produced by Post-Industrial Productions on the Alleyway Theatre mainstage. 716-852-2600 alleyway.com/partners/women-laughing-alone-with-salad

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD PUBLICITY BLURB: What’s on the menu for Meredith, Tori, and Sandy, the three women in Guy’s life? Healthy lifestyles, upward mobility, meaningful sex? Or self-loathing and distorted priorities? Inspired by the strangely ubiquitous advertising trend of picturing attractive women blissfully eating salad, award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in Women Laughing Alone With Salad. This raw comedy is served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor. CONTENT WARNING: Sensitive / sexual content. No patrons under the age of 18 will be admitted

CRAZY FOR YOU, 6/6 - 6/22, Presented by Lancaster Opera House.

SHEA'S BUFFALO Five Star Bank Broadway shows include:

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, August 20-24, 2025, as a special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials for the 2025-2026 season

THE OUTSIDERS, September 17-23, 2025

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026s

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

