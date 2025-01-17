Iconic Buffalo Bars, Comfort Food Connections, and Streaming Trends

Bentley welcomes Tom Calderone, Josh Mullin, and Daniela Kayser to explore shifts in streaming, Buffalo’s best comfort foods and its iconic bar scene. How is streaming reshaping entertainment? Find out what the group thinks about its impact on legacy platforms like cable TV. They shift focus to comfort foods perfect for cold winters, highlighting Daniela’s journey as a chef who celebrates tradition and innovation. The conversation ends with a heartfelt look at Buffalo’s iconic bars, from cherished memories at The Pink and Brick Bar to the impact of these losses on the community, and what these gathering spaces mean for the city’s identity.