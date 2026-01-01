© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTPM Classical Day Tote

Black tote bag with a white BTPM Classical logo

Pledge: $10 monthly Sustainer or $120 annually

Whether you’re heading to the farmer’s market, a concert in the park, or just out for the day, this classic BTPM Classical tote has you covered. Made from durable 600-denier polyester with sturdy fabric handles, it offers over 1,000 cubic inches of space for your everyday essentials. The sleek black color and white BTPM Classical imprint make it a versatile and stylish way to show your support for public media wherever you go.

Spot clean only.

  • Return to Thank You Gifts