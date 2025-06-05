S.J. Velasquez is the Director of Audio Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, where she oversees BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical and BTPM The Bridge. She is an award-winning writer, editor and curator with extensive experience in multimedia journalism.

Previously, she served as a Senior Producer at BBC.com, editing the global BBC website. Velasquez has also held roles at The Buffalo News, Syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, where she spearheaded digital engagement, directed social media strategies, edited for print and online, and reported on various beats. Her work has been recognized with awards including the BBC Global News Award, Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Breaking News (with The Buffalo News), and an NYS Associated Press Association award.

Velasquez is a Canisius University alumna, and she holds an M.A. in journalism from Syracuse University's Newhouse School, as well as an M.A. in death, religion and culture from the University of Winchester in England.