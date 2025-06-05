© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

S.J. Velasquez

Director of Audio Strategy

S.J. Velasquez is the Director of Audio Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, where she oversees BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical and BTPM The Bridge. She is an award-winning writer, editor and curator with extensive experience in multimedia journalism.

Previously, she served as a Senior Producer at BBC.com, editing the global BBC website. Velasquez has also held roles at The Buffalo News, Syracuse.com and The Post-Standard, where she spearheaded digital engagement, directed social media strategies, edited for print and online, and reported on various beats. Her work has been recognized with awards including the BBC Global News Award, Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Breaking News (with The Buffalo News), and an NYS Associated Press Association award.

Velasquez is a Canisius University alumna, and she holds an M.A. in journalism from Syracuse University's Newhouse School, as well as an M.A. in death, religion and culture from the University of Winchester in England.