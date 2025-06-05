Where in WNY to score free doughnuts on National Donut Day

National Donut Day, celebrated across the U.S. on the first Friday of June, boasts a history as rich as the fried confections themselves. This year, the annual celebration occurs Friday, June 6, with bakeries nationwide offering free doughnuts or special deals.

Originating in 1938, the Salvation Army created the day to honor "Doughnut Lassies," women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. According to a Salvation Army statement, these volunteers provided comfort and a taste of home to troops on the front lines, earning a special place in culinary history.

National Donut Day — also known as National Doughnut Day — is recognized by both local bakeries and nationwide doughnut chains. Here's where to score free and discounted doughnuts across Western New York:

Paula's Donuts will offer a free doughnut with drink purchase at its four locations in Tonawanda, Williamsville, Buffalo and West Seneca:



2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

936 Union Road, West Seneca

872 Seneca Street, Buffalo

8010 Transit Road, Williamsville

Donut Kraze is giving away a doughnut with any drink purchase at its locations in Buffalo and Tonawanda:



406 Dingens Street, Buffalo

129 Main Street, Tonawanda

Famous Doughnuts, located at 3043 Main Street in Buffalo, is selling a baker's dozen for $17.50

Tim Hortons is offering a free doughnut with eligible drink purchase through the Tims App.

Dunkin' Donuts is also offering a free doughnut with a drink purchase.

Can't get to a doughnut shop? Make your own doughnuts at home using the original Salvation Army recipe from 1917.