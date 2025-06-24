PHOTOS: Buffalo mayoral primary race heats up as polls close
As of 9 p.m., polls have officially closed across Buffalo and Western New York for today's primary elections. Voters have cast their ballots in various races that will shape the region's future, most notably the highly anticipated Democratic primary for the Buffalo mayoral seat.
With the voting period now concluded, attention shifts to the counting of ballots. Reports from BTPM NPR staff indicated that Buffalo mayoral candidates' primary night headquarters were still relatively quiet as 8:30 p.m., but activity is expected to pick up as results begin to trickle in. We will closely monitor the returns for what promises to be a telling night for local politics.
Follow BTPM NPR's whip-around coverage of primary election results as results roll in. This includes breakdowns from our studio panel, live check-ins from campaign headquarters and phone interviews with prominent local figures.
How to listen:
Listeners can tune into the show on the radio by tuning into one of the following frequencies:
Buffalo: 88.7 FM (WBFO HD1)
Olean: 91.3 FM (WOLN)
Jamestown 88.1 FM (WUBJ)
Listeners can tune in via the BTPM Listen app, smart speaker or on BTPM.org.
