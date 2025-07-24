HBO drops official 'Hard Knocks' trailer featuring Buffalo Bills

HBO dropped the trailer for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp" featuring the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The action-packed video runs less than two minutes, highlighting moments from past football seasons as well as what HBO calls an "unprecedented, all-access look at the Buffalo Bills in their training camp" at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.

"We're going to do everything we can to bring the Lombardi [trophy] back here to Western New York," Bills quarterback Josh Allen can be heard saying in the promotional video montage set to dramatic music.

The new season of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp" premieres on August 5 on HBO Max.

According to an NFL.com article published in May, the Bills became eligible for participation in the HBO docuseries under revised NFL rules: Eligible teams must not have a first-year head coach, nor be in a division scheduled for "Hard Knocks: In-Season" for the upcoming or following season. Additionally, they cannot have been featured in "Training Camp" within the last eight seasons or be otherwise exempt due to prior participation in similar shows before 2024.