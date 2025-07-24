© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

HBO drops official 'Hard Knocks' trailer featuring Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By S.J. Velasquez
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:05 AM EDT
Promotional poster for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills"
HBO Max
Promotional poster for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills"

HBO dropped the trailer for "Hard Knocks: Training Camp" featuring the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The action-packed video runs less than two minutes, highlighting moments from past football seasons as well as what HBO calls an "unprecedented, all-access look at the Buffalo Bills in their training camp" at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.

"We're going to do everything we can to bring the Lombardi [trophy] back here to Western New York," Bills quarterback Josh Allen can be heard saying in the promotional video montage set to dramatic music.

The new season of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp" premieres on August 5 on HBO Max.

According to an NFL.com article published in May, the Bills became eligible for participation in the HBO docuseries under revised NFL rules: Eligible teams must not have a first-year head coach, nor be in a division scheduled for "Hard Knocks: In-Season" for the upcoming or following season. Additionally, they cannot have been featured in "Training Camp" within the last eight seasons or be otherwise exempt due to prior participation in similar shows before 2024.
S.J. Velasquez
S.J. Velasquez is the Director of Audio Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, where she oversees BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical and BTPM The Bridge. She is an award-winning writer, editor and curator with extensive experience in multimedia journalism.
