Cardboard caper: Josh Allen promotional cutout 'illegally recruited' from SPCA

A life-size cardboard cutout of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been "illegally recruited" from the Niagara SPCA's Tee Off for Tails event, held June 16 at the Lockport Town & Country Club. The SPCA took to social media, appealing to the individual, who they suspect had a "Tito's-fueled sense of adventure," to return their beloved flat MVP.

"We get it. You saw Josh. You saw glory," the Niagara SPCA's Facebook post read, playfully acknowledging the allure of the cardboard quarterback. However, they quickly asserted that "Josh Allen belongs to the Niagara SPCA. He’s part of our team." The cutout, a staple at their events, is crucial for promotions and photo opportunities with adoptable animals.

The Niagara SPCA is urging the culprit to "channel your inner Bills Mafia and bring Josh home." They promised "no judgment, no questions." The post text implied that if the cardboard quarterback isn't returned, staff will review security footage post the thief's mugshot.

"Now give us back our Josh before things get weird-er," the Facebook post further threatened.

Niagara SPCA Business Development and Community Relations Specialist Liz Marshall said that the cutout was donated by West Herr in advance of the golf tournament.

The Tee Off for Tails charity golf tournament is an inaugural fundraiser for the Niagara SPCA. According to the event's website, the mission of the Niagara SPCA is to "prevent cruelty to all animals through public education on their humane treatment and to provide love, care, shelter and advocacy for companion animals in our community."