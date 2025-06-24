© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Sean Ryan declares victory in Democratic primary race for Buffalo mayor

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By S.J. Velasquez
Published June 24, 2025 at 10:34 PM EDT
Sean Ryan celebrates victory among supporters at Babeville.
Amanda Robert
Sean Ryan celebrates victory among supporters

City of Buffalo mayoral candidate Sean Ryan surged ahead of Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon with 100% of primary votes counted, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Ryan took to the stage around 11 p.m to declare his victory. He thanked supporters and addressed those who did not vote for him, expressing hope that Buffalonians will join together to make the city a better place.

"I know we need to unite Buffalo, not just as Democrats, but as Buffalonians," Ryan said.

Ryan also said that Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon called to congratulate him on his primary win.

"We had faith in a victory, but I'm so pleasantly surprised with the margin," Ryan told BTPM NPR's Holly Kirkpatrick in an exclusive election night interview.

Scanlon addressed a crowd of supporters at his primary headquarters at the Barrel Factory around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, thanking family, friends, volunteers and voters. Speaking to the crowd, he apologized for "not getting it done for you tonight."

Senator April Baskin speaks as people celebrate Sean Ryan's Buffalo mayoral primary victory.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Senator April Baskin speaks as people celebrate Sean Ryan's Buffalo mayoral primary victory.
S.J. Velasquez
S.J. Velasquez is the Director of Audio Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, where she oversees BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical and BTPM The Bridge. She is an award-winning writer, editor and curator with extensive experience in multimedia journalism.
