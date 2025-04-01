© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A woman wearing a white shirt with a pattern. She is smiling.

Rachel Keirn-Fairchild

BTPM Classical Audio Programming Specialist

Rachel is a lifelong music lover, both as a listener and performer. She recalls seeing the BPO perform live at an early age, sparking her interest in live Classical music. She holds degrees in Clarinet Performance from SUNY Fredonia and Bowling Green State University. Her musical journey has taken her from Western New York, to Ohio, to Kansas City, and back again. As Audio Programming Specialist, Rachel is working behind the scenes to curate the musical selections our listeners enjoy every day. She is thrilled to be a part of the BTPM Classical team! When not working or making music, Rachel can be found doing nerdy activities with her friends, watching scary movies, or trying to teach her cats to high-five.