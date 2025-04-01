B = Ages 1-15, I = Ages 16-30, N = Ages 31-45, G = Ages 46-60, O = Ages 61-75

I just celebrated a milestone birthday. Some guy at a pub told me that I’m officially middle-aged now. Really? Middle-aged? How many one hundred twenty-year-olds does this guy know? Another guy at the pub (who reminded me of Cliff on Cheers) informed me that my current age is the last number in the “G” column on The BINGO Card of Life. He likened age to the number groupings on BINGO cards. My age leaves me with just the “O” column to go. I reminded him that there are plenty of potential ages beyond the “O” column, and that although no one ever beats Father Time, we can make the most of whatever time we have. It was a fun, albeit ridiculous conversation.

My Italian grandmother – the one who taught me how to cut and prepare dandelion greens in a previous blog post – used to take me to BINGO when I was a child. We’d get there early, tape our specials together, eat hotdogs, arrange good luck charms, and then play BINGO. She was so much fun and had a zest for life that was infectious. I never thought of her as old. She made the most of the time she had.

The great composers we enjoy on BTPM Classical are often thought of as old. Okay, the powdered wigs don’t help with that perception, but many of them were never old guys. Chopin died at thirty-nine, Mozart at thirty-five, and Schubert at thirty-one. These weren’t old men. These were young men in the “N” column on The BINGO Card of Life. Yet, each one gave the world so much great music. They made the most of the time they had.

Whether you’re in the “B” column on The BINGO Card of Life, the “O” column, or somewhere in the middle, remember that it’s possible to win on any number in BINGO. If your age is already beyond the “O” column, I’d say you’ve won already! But keep on playing anyway. If you’ve ever been to BINGO, you know that there’s always someone who wins twice – and that really ticks people off – which is even more fun!

So, am I depressed about my recent milestone birthday and where my age falls on The BINGO Card of Life? Not at all. If anything, I’m reminded to make the most of the time I have – just like my grandmother and those great composers did. I’m also reminded to avoid wearing powdered wigs at all costs. Those things make you look really old – just ask Mozart!