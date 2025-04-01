Two big composer birthdays

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (1525-1594) is one of the most significant composers of the Renaissance. He was born sometime in February of 1525 in Palestrina, Italy. This year marks the 500th anniversary of his birth. Palestrina’s sacred choral music is characterized by smooth vocal lines, intricate harmonies, and a reverence for sacred texts. We occasionally hear Palestrina’s music on Sacred Classics, Sunday mornings between 7-9am with Ed. Simone. We also hear Palestrina on Millennium of Music – our weekly early music program on BTPM Classical hosted by Robert Aubry Davis. Millennium of Music airs Sunday nights between 11pm and midnight. Apparently, Sunday is Palestrina Day!

Johann Strauss, Jr. (1825-1899) is one of the greatest composers of light music. He was born on October 25, 1825, in Austria. This year marks the 200th anniversary of his birth. We call Johann Strauss, Jr. The Waltz King because he wrote more than 500 pieces – many of which are waltzes that are still popular today. In fact, On The Beautiful Blue Danube is probably the world’s most famous waltz. We play it often on BTPM Classical, along with his other popular works like Artist’s Life, Tales from the Vienna Woods, Wine, Women, and Song, and of course his great New Year’s Eve operetta, Die Fledermaus.

So happy birthday Palestrina and Strauss... and thank you for the music! We’re still enjoying it hundreds of years later around the world, and right here on BTPM Classical!