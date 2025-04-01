© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The BINGO Card of Life, Part 2

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Marty Wimmer
Published August 2, 2024 at 4:08 PM EDT

Last week we celebrated my son’s eighteenth birthday. He’s in the “I” column on The BINGO Card of Life. The “I” column represents the ages of sixteen to thirty – exciting years filled with big decisions. I hope he enjoys these years. I also hope he’ll ask for my advice with big decisions. I didn’t ask for advice with big decisions when I was his age, and although they’re now my best stories, I could have lived without the stress they brought.

First, there was my decision to change majors halfway through college. I switched from music education to business. That lasted one semester. None of the business credits counted toward my eventual music degree. I lost six months and thousands of dollars. But hey, at least I know the difference between micro and macroeconomics, right?

Second, there was my first car. I bought a stick shift. I didn’t know how to drive a stick shift. You should have seen me on the way home. It looked like Onslow and Daisy pulling up to Hyacinth’s house on Keeping Up Appearances.

Of course, sometimes a leap of faith decision works out. Just as I was exiting the “I” column on my own BINGO Card of Life, I applied for a job here at BTPM Classical. And just like that, thirty years have passed. Sometimes a crazy decision turns out to be the best thing you could have done.

As my son meanders through his own Bingo Card of Life, I hope I can offer sage advice to save him from stress. I also hope he gets to make one of those crazy decisions that turns out to be the best thing he could have done.
Marty Wimmer
Marty Wimmer has been with BTPM Classical since 1995. He is our Midday Host and Coordinator of BTPM Classical Live on Stage! A retired music teacher with 34 years of experience in the band room, chorus room, and general music classroom, Marty also taught at the college level, worked as a church musician, and directed high school musicals.
See stories by Marty Wimmer