Ravel at 150: The Fonzi of Classical Music

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Marty Wimmer
Published February 21, 2025 at 8:26 AM EST
Two men posing on a light blue background. One is wearing a leather jacket and a white t-shirt with his thumb up. The other man is wearing a suit jacket and a red tie.

RAVEL is cool – always has been – always will be. But what makes Ravel the FONZI* of classical music?

First, he was a trendsetter. No, he didn’t wear a leather jacket or drive a motorcycle, but he was a snazzy dresser in his own right, and he did drive a military vehicle in the French army during World War I. That’s pretty cool – and dangerous – probably more dangerous than jumping fourteen garbage cans on a 1949 Triumph Trophy 500.

Second, he integrated American jazz rhythms and harmonies into his classical music. That, combined with his affinity for mysterious-sounding impressionist technique heightens the coolness factor. It’s both cool AND mysterious! And what’s more alluring than cool AND mysterious? I mean, Hallmark comes out with a new movie every week about a guy who’s cool and mysterious, right?

If Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) were alive today, he’d no doubt be an online influencer – and not some nano-influencer with under 10,000 followers, or micro-influencer with under 100,000 followers, or macro-influencer with under 1,000,000 followers, but a bona fide celebrity-influencer with millions and millions of followers.

March 7th marks Ravel’s 150th birthday. We’ll celebrate on BTPM Classical with several Ravel masterworks: JoAnn’s Classical Corner will include his Alborada del gracioso (Morning Song of the Jester), The Big One at 1 will be his String Quartet in F, Stratton Rawson will include his Pavane for a Dead Princess on The Oasis, and Richie English will play his ballet, Daphnis et Chloe on Late Night. And I’ll bet Mark Swarts,Genevieve Randall, or Eden Fields includes his most famous work, Bolero at some point that day.

Ayyyy! It’s a happy day! March 7th! Ravel’s 150th! Be there or be square!

*Arthur Fonzarelli, better known as Fonzi, is an ultra-cool character played by Henry Winkler in the 1970s sitcom Happy Days - set in 1950s Milwaukee.
Marty Wimmer
Marty Wimmer has been with BTPM Classical since 1995. He is our Midday Host and Coordinator of BTPM Classical Live on Stage! A retired music teacher with 34 years of experience in the band room, chorus room, and general music classroom, Marty also taught at the college level, worked as a church musician, and directed high school musicals.
