Opera and Memories: Eleven Years of Glimmerglass Magic

Every August, like clockwork, my husband and I, along with his college roommate and his husband, pack our bags and head to Cooperstown, New York. But unlike many who visit this quaint town, our pilgrimage isn’t for baseball; it’s for the Glimmerglass Opera Festival. This year marked our eleventh year attending the festival—a tradition that has become a cornerstone of our friendship and our lives. Each year, we immerse ourselves in the music, the performances, and the camaraderie, and this year was no exception.

The Glimmerglass Opera Festival is a unique celebration of opera, offering a rich variety of performances that draw enthusiasts from all over the world. The festival is known for its artistic diversity, presenting everything from classic operas to more contemporary and lesser-known works. This year, we were treated to a spectacular lineup: The Pirates of Penzance, La Calisto, Pagliacci, and Elizabeth Cree. Each opera brought something special to the stage, making our 11th year as memorable as the first.

While all four operas were exceptional, Elizabeth Cree particularly captivated me. This relatively new production is a thrilling blend of mystery and drama, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Tara Erraught, the lead artist from Ireland, was simply mesmerizing in her role. Her performance was powerful and nuanced, making it easy to lose ourselves in the story's dark, twisting plot. Even after the curtain fell, we found ourselves debating who murdered whom—a testament to the opera’s gripping narrative. The intrigue and the artistry combined made *Elizabeth Cree* a standout for me this year.

One of the delightful aspects of our annual trip is the difference in how we experience the operas. My husband and I prefer to sit in the balcony, where we can take in the full view of the orchestra and the stage. There's something magical about watching the musicians in action, seeing how the music comes to life in sync with the performers. On the other hand, our friends opt for seats in the orchestra section, savoring the closeness to the performers and the more immersive experience it provides.

After each performance, we compare notes. This year, for example, we loved La Calisto, particularly its elaborate costumes—perhaps a nod to my undergraduate degree in costume design. My husband was equally impressed by the staging. However, our friends weren’t as enamored with the production, preferring the more traditional operas. These post-opera discussions are always lively and a fun way to see how the same performance can evoke such different responses.

Beyond the opera, our annual trip wouldn’t be complete without our stay at "our" cabin in Wilbur & Betty State Park. We’ve rented the same cabin year after year, and it has become our home away from home. Nestled on top of a small hill, the cabin overlooks fields and farmlands, offering a serene retreat from the bustle of daily life. The sunsets from the porch are nothing short of spectacular, painting the sky in shades of orange and pink as we unwind from the day’s performances. Even the rain, which was frequent this year, couldn’t dampen our spirits. The porch provided the perfect shelter, allowing us to enjoy the fresh, rain-soaked air without getting wet. This year, we discovered a new restaurant – Rose & Kettle in Cherry Valley. We all had an excellent meal and the atmosphere was grand.

As I reflect on our eleven years of attending the Glimmerglass Opera Festival, I’m filled with gratitude for this tradition we’ve built. It’s more than just a yearly trip; it’s a collection of memories that weaves together the threads of friendship, art, and the simple joys of life. Each year adds new experiences and deepens our appreciation for the opera, for each other, and for the beautiful setting that Cooperstown provides.

Looking ahead to next August, we’re already excited about what the Glimmerglass Opera Festival will offer. The music, the performances, and the shared moments will continue to be a highlight of our year. This tradition, now firmly rooted in our lives, reminds us of the magic that happens when art and nature come together, creating memories that last a lifetime.