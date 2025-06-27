Kathryn's Must-Sees for July on BTPM PBS

This July begins with Canada Day! Celebrate the day with Coronation Girls and Canada Files. Followed on Friday, but the annual concert from Washington, DC, A Capitol Fourth.

July has great mysteries! Foyle’s War continues with “new” encore programs. Saturday nights are stacked with the best female sleuths, Madame Blanc Mysteries Season two, followed by Sister Boniface.

Art & History buffs! Check out Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty on Tuesday nights. The fourth season of The Great American Recipe is on Friday nights at 9 pm. And by viewer request – Horatio’s Drive.

Canada Day! July 1 - Coronation Girls (3:30 & 9 pm)

In the summer of 1953, 50 young women from rural Canada embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to London for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Sponsored by Garfield Weston, they sailed across the Atlantic aboard The Empress of France, eager to witness Princess Elizabeth ascend to the throne as their Queen. Using rare archival footage, Coronation Girls begins with the excitement of their original journey, highlighting the youthful optimism and adventure of that summer.

July 1 - Canada Files: What It Means To Be a Canadian (5 & 7:30 & 10:30 pm)

For six seasons of Canada Files, we have asked our guests “What does being Canadian mean to you?” In this episode, we feature the most thought-provoking and interesting responses from more than 50 guests – writers, musicians, politicians, actors and athletes weigh in on what makes the Canadian identity unique.

Foyle’s War – “new” episodes Thursday, July 3 at 9 pm

Michael Kitchen stars as Christopher Foyle, a man of few words and rock-solid convictions. Set in a quiet English coastal town during WWII and in London during the Cold War's early days, the upright, laconic detective is tasked with investigating cases on the home front as conflict ravages the social fabric of his coastal community.

A Capitol Fourth – July 4 at 9 pm

A Capitol Fourth is a live concert broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The concert celebrates the Independence Day of the United States and features musical performances and fireworks.

Sister Boniface Marathon – Saturdays in July

Sister Boniface Mysteries is a British cozy mystery detective period which follows the adventures of moped-riding Sister Boniface of St. Vincent’s convent in 1960’s rural England. The show blends mystery and comedy, with Sister Boniface using her keen interest in forensics to solve crimes.

Secrets of the Dead – Tuesday, July 8 at 10 pm

Secrets of the Dead is part detective story, part true-life drama that unearths evidence from around the world, challenging prevailing ideas and throwing fresh light on unexplained events.

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty – Tuesdays at 9 pm

A three-part BBC docu-drama series that explores the lives of three rival artists – Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael – during an age of violence and upheaval. The series delves into the atmosphere of power politics and rivalry within which some of the greatest works of art were created.

The Great American Recipe – Fridays at 9 pm

The Great American Recipe is a new eight-part uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, the series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

Horatio’s Drive – Monday, 7/21 at 9 pm

In the spring of 1903, on a whim and a fifty-dollar bet, Dr. Horatio Nelson Jackson set off from San Francisco in a 20-horsepower Winton touring car hoping to become the first person to cross the United States in the new- fangled "horseless carriage." Most people doubted that the automobile had much of a future. Traveling with his co-driver Sewall K. Crocker and a bulldog named Bud, Jackson's trip would prove them wrong.

Local Programming

Check out the local program highlights we have for you this month!

Compact Civics Expansion – Friday, 7/25 at 3:30 pm

Compact Civics is a series of non-partisan shorts helping citizens gain a better understanding of how government works. Host Cory McCants explains broad civics concepts in a fun and entertaining way. With just the right dose of humor, levity and visual intrigue, the series explores topics related to voting, branches of governance, and local civic responsibility. The Expansion Pack explores civic life—spotlighting the gathering places that keep our communities thriving from rural libraries to county fairs to urban farms and community theater.

Klenhan’s Gift to Buffalo – Friday, 7/25 at 7:30 pm

Kleinhans’ Gift to Buffalo shares the story of how a generous gift from Ed and Mary Kleinhans, whose love of music, Buffalo, and each other, led to the building of a world-class concert hall. Hear from historians, musicians, architectural scholars, and community members who have connections to the building. Learn about the design, the architect, and how this concert hall and civic auditorium has become a community asset where family is celebrated and memories are made.

Warrior Tradition – Monday, 7/28 at 9 pm

The Warrior Tradition tells the astonishing, heartbreaking, inspiring, and largely-untold story of Native Americans in the United States military. Why would Indian men and women put their lives on the line for the very government that took their homelands? The film relates the stories of Native American warriors from their own points of view – stories of service and pain, of courage and fear. There’s more to the story than heroism. And there’s more than one way to be a warrior.