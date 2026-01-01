Alex Jankowski joined BTPM NPR as Digital News Editor in February 2026, the culmination of more than a decade spent in newsrooms throughout the country and across the larger digital landscape. His byline has appeared in newspapers from the East Coast (New Jersey and Connecticut) to the West Coast (Alaksa and California), where he led deadline-driven coverage and multimedia storytelling before transitioning to a digital-first focus.

Most recently, he has managed strategy and growth for breaking news apps and other burgeoning platforms, concentrating on distribution, SEO, and digital audience engagement. A Lancaster, N.Y., native, Alex graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and resides in Orchard Park with his wife, two kids, and Wayne the Dog.