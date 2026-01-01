© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alex Jankowski

Digital News Editor

Alex Jankowski joined BTPM NPR as Digital News Editor in February 2026, the culmination of more than a decade spent in newsrooms throughout the country and across the larger digital landscape. His byline has appeared in newspapers from the East Coast (New Jersey and Connecticut) to the West Coast (Alaksa and California), where he led deadline-driven coverage and multimedia storytelling before transitioning to a digital-first focus.

Most recently, he has managed strategy and growth for breaking news apps and other burgeoning platforms, concentrating on distribution, SEO, and digital audience engagement. A Lancaster, N.Y., native, Alex graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and resides in Orchard Park with his wife, two kids, and Wayne the Dog.