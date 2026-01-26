Dunkirk treasurer indicted, Borrello pitches control board to oversee city's finances

Former Dunkirk Treasurer Mark Woods has been arrested and charged with the alleged theft of $120,000 from the city and falsifying records to cover it up.

Woods' alleged actions "betrayed his community," said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in a press release, who partnered with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office to file the indictments.

“Any abuse of office by a public official is intolerable, but to steal public funds while resident taxes rise to cover financial shortfalls is particularly appalling," DiNapoli said. "Thanks to my partnership with District Attorney Schmidt, he will now be held accountable."

State Senator George Borrello, whose district includes Dunkirk, is working with State Assemblymember Andrew Molitor to pursue a state control board regulating finances for the city. The legislation would help Dunkirk stabilize after a $2 million deficit and current cash flow issues, Borrello said.

“A control board is necessary because of the lack of proper accounting. I mean, the elected treasurer, who was just indicted, was there for 20 years," Borrello said. "He had no computer records. Everything was on paper. There wasn't a, you know, computer spreadsheet. There (were) no files to access; everything was done on paper for the last 20 years, that's archaic.”

The control board proposal previously was blocked by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Borrello is pursuing the legislation again, and adds that there has been support from several state politicians around Western New York.

DiNapoli's actions also provide hope for positive momentum because they show that the situation is more than a partisan issue, Borrello said.

"The comptroller's office, you know, it's not officially come out in favor of a control board," he said. "I don't think that they feel that that's their role. They are certainly providing all of the evidence that we need that a control board is necessary."

Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz could not be reached for comment.