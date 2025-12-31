© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What to know about 38th annual Buffalo New Year's Eve Ball Drop

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published December 31, 2025 at 9:52 AM EST
The Electric Tower and Roosevelt Plaza is once again the site of Buffalo's New Year's Eve Ball drop. Ringing in 2026 marks the event's 38th year.

Western New Yorkers will ring in 2026 tonight, with Roosevelt Plaza in downtown Buffalo once again being the site of the city's now 38th annual Buffalo New Year's Eve Ball Drop. The event kicks off at 10:00 p.m., with 97 Rock's DJ Jickster serving as guest DJ and host.

“New Year’s Eve in downtown Buffalo is a tradition that brings our community together,” said Acting Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon. “This celebration reflects the spirit of our city: welcoming, vibrant, and full of pride — and we encourage residents and visitors alike to join us as we ring in 2026 together.”

Live music begins at 10:30 p.m. with saxophonist Will Holton, followed by Buffalo-based band The Strictly Hip, a tribute act to Canadian rockers The Tragically Hip. When the ball drops from the Electric Tower at midnight, there will be a large fireworks display by SkyLighters of WNY.

The ball drop is free for attendees, but proceeds from corporate sponsorships are supporting youth programs from the Buffalo Police Athletic League.

To accommodate event set up and in the interest of public safety, the Buffalo Police Department will be closing or restricting several streets starting this morning as crews prepare for the 38th annual Buffalo New Year's Eve Ball Drop in downtown.

Traffic closures and restrictions starting at 10 a.m.

  • Main Street between Mohawk Street and Chippewa Street
  • Genesee Street between Huron Street and Ellicott Street
  • East Huron Street between Pearl Street and Ellicott Street
  • Washington Street between Mohawk Street and Chippewa Street

Traffic closure starting at 1 p.m.

  • Chippewa Street between Delaware Avenue and Pearl Street until Thursday, Jan. 1 at 6:00 a.m.
City of Buffalo

Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
