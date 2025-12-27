Flood watch in effect from Sunday into Monday for al of WNY

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Western New York, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible near area rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. One to one and a half inches of rain is expected to fall across the region Sunday into Monday, with higher amounts possible in some locales.

Forecasters suggest the greatest threat for flooding will be along Buffalo area creeks and rivers, as well as urban areas with poor drainage.