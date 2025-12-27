© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flood watch in effect from Sunday into Monday for al of WNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published December 27, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
Areas in green mark where a Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday through Monday, as per the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The areas shaded pink are where Gale watches are in effect from Sunday through Tuesday evening.
National Weather Service
/
Screenshot
Areas in green mark where a Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday through Monday, as per the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The areas shaded pink are where Gale watches are in effect from Sunday through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Western New York, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible near area rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. One to one and a half inches of rain is expected to fall across the region Sunday into Monday, with higher amounts possible in some locales.

Forecasters suggest the greatest threat for flooding will be along Buffalo area creeks and rivers, as well as urban areas with poor drainage.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff