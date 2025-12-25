© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Mixed weather could make Boxing Day travel tricky

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published December 25, 2025 at 10:02 PM EST
A forecast map by the National Weather Service in Buffalo shows projected areas to be affected by mixed wintry weather Friday.
National Weather Service Buffalo
After a calm Christmas Day in Western New York weather-wise, some mixed wintry precipitation is expected in the region December 26 that could make driving potentially hazardous for people traveling or heading out to stores post-holiday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, and Livingston Counties from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Snow and sleet are expected to fall in affected regions, and perhaps freezing rain, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations are expected to range between one and four inches, according to NWS, with ice accumulations minimal, no more than one tenth of an inch.

The majority of the snow and travel impact is expected between mid afternoon and mid evening Friday.
