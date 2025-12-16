© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crime down in Buffalo in 2025, says Scanlon

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:03 PM EST
An image of a Buffalo police cruiser. It is white and dark navy blue. On the side of the car, it reads Buffalo Police. On the back of the window, it reads "B-District 280".
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
A Buffalo police car sits on the side of the street in downtown Buffalo.

The crime rate in Buffalo is down by 11% overall this year when compared with 2024 according to Buffalo Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon.

Citing data from the Buffalo Police Department, Scanlon said Tuesday there has been a particular decrease in the number of homicides with 27 homicides this year, which is a 29% decrease compared to 2024.

"This historic progress puts the city of Buffalo on pace for its lowest homicide total since modern record keeping began," Scanlon said.

He added the city experienced 73 consecutive days without a reported homicide between July 18 through Sept. 29, 2025.

"[That's] believed to be the longest stretch since recording of these statistics," Scanlon explained.

By the city's calculations there has been a reduction in other crimes this year when compared to last: rape is down by 4%, robbery by 10%, aggravated assault by 3%, burglary by 6%, larceny by 9% and motor vehicle theft by 26%.

The outgoing acting mayor put the reductions down to the BPD's leadership team: Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright and Deputy Commissioners Patrick Overdorf and Joseph Fahey.

Wright attributed this year's crime statistics to initiatives such as the BPD's foot patrol unit, launched in June under Scanlon's leadership.

"Every day that we're working, we're trying to figure out how can we make safety more better for the citizens of the city of Buffalo," Wright said of his command staff.

That staff looks set to change come Jan. 1 as Wright said he plans to retire at the end of the year before Buffalo Mayor-elect Sean Ryan's administration takes office. Wright served 37 years in the BPD.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick
Related Content