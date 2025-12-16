Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright to retire

Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright confirmed Tuesday he is retiring from the Buffalo Police Department at the end of the year after 37 years of service.

Wright joined the BPD in 1988, starting as a patrolman where he focused on gang violence and quality of life issues. He was one of Buffalo’s first Community Police Officers and rose through the ranks as lieutenant, captain and district chief and then deputy commissioner.

He was appointed to the role of police commissioner in January by Buffalo Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon who thanked Wright for his service at a press conference Tuesday.

"This is someone who has risen through the ranks of this department, a Buffalonian through and through, and someone who has for 37-plus years gone to work every single day to try and make sure that the city of Buffalo is the safest it can be so that people and their families can thrive throughout this community," Scanlon said.

Wright bid his farewell as the Scanlon administration announced the crime index in the city was down by 11% overall this year compared to 2024, with the outgoing commissioner citing the BPD’s new foot patrol unit - launched in June - as one of the reasons for the reduction.

"Going into the neighborhoods and finding out what the citizens want. Where is the crime? They are the eyes and ears," Wright expanded.

Wright said it was "clear" in his mind he would retire at the end of the year, stating he "only wanted to work for this mayor," referencing Scanlon, whose last day in office as acting mayor is also Dec. 31.

As commissioner, Wright is not currently a member of the police union, but Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Davidson wished him "all the best" in a statement to BTPM NPR.

"Commissioner Wright has served this department with distinction...many [years] of which were as a member of the Buffalo PBA," Davidson said.

He added: "I feel that he did the job in the right way and supported those under his command respectfully while aiding in creating an environment that allowed and encouraged our members to do their jobs, which has resulted in historically low crime rates in the city of Buffalo."

The incoming Sean Ryan administration has appointed former BPD detective, Craig Macy, to the role of Interim Buffalo Police Commissioner while they continue a nationwide search for Wright’s permanent replacement.

