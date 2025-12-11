Former Buffalo detective named Interim Buffalo Police Commissioner

Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan has announced a new temporary police commissioner for the City of Buffalo.

Former BPD Detective Craig Macy will serve as Interim Commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department while Ryan’s transition team continues the search for a permanent commissioner, according to a press release.

Macy served 17 years in the department and reached the rank of Chief of Detectives before retiring in September.

He previously served as a community police officer, SWAT team member, and lieutenant of the Neighborhood Engagement Team. He earned the Mayor’s Award of Merit and the Commissioner’s Medal of Commendation according to Ryan’s team.

“I am grateful for Craig Macy’s willingness to step into this role,” Ryan said in a press release. “He is widely respected in the Department and has demonstrated consistent, results-driven service to this city. His leadership will ensure stability and professionalism at the Buffalo Police Department while we complete our nationwide search.”

In his new role, Macy will temporarily oversee more than 700 rank-and-file members of the BPD, most of whom belong to the police union.

In a statement, President of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association John Davidson welcomed Macy “back in the fold.”

“While the Buffalo PBA values the continued collaboration with the current command staff, we are looking forward to further strengthening our relationship with the department, knowing that Craig Macy will be back in the fold,” Davidson said.

“I personally have found him to be professional and well respected by the members,” he added.

Four further appointees to the Ryan administration are expected to be announced Friday according to a spokesperson for his transition team. They will fill the roles of Commissioner of Community Services and Recreational Programming, Commissioner of Fire, Commissioner of Public Works Parks and Streets and Corporation Counsel.

All appointments need approval from the Buffalo Common Council before becoming official. That is likely to happen next Tuesday according to the council’s upcoming Finance Committee agenda. In a letter filed with the council, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon requests that nominees for the roles are present in the meeting.

The Mayor-Elect’s transition team opened up dozens of City Hall jobs last month, just days after winning the Buffalo mayoral election. They reported receiving hundreds of applicants in just a few days.

Though no official announcement has yet been made, Ryan told WKBW the current Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright plans to retire at the end of the year along with the current Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.