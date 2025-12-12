Ryan introduces latest leadership picks as mayoral transition continues

Buffalo mayor-elect Sean Ryan named more senior leaders for his coming administration Friday.

He named three new commissioners and also introduced Rosa Piazza as Corporation Counsel. Ryan says every selection has one thing in common.

"It's their passion for the work that they do. It's their passion to deliver better for the City of Buffalo, and I'm so happy to have them join the team. They're proven managers, proven problem solvers," he said.

Daniel Pizarro has been named the new Fire Commissioner. He's currently a battalion chief for the Buffalo Fire Department. Pending approval by the Common Council, he'll become the city's first Hispanic fire commissioner.

"It's humbling, but as humbling as it is, I still have the job to do," he said. "Once that fades away, in a couple of days, the weight of the job will still be on my shoulders, but as of right now, I am grateful for the opportunity, and I'm grateful to represent our community."

Danielle Roberts has been named Community Services Commissioner, while Nolan Skipper has been named the new Public Works Commissioner.

"As the mayor-elect mentioned during the campaign, obviously, the condition of our streets and basic services will be the focus starting January 1," Skipper said at Friday's ceremony.

The appointments were announced one day after Ryan named Craig Macy his interim police commissioner. A nationwide search continues for the individual who will be hired for that role on a permanent basis.