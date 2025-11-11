'Overwhelming' response as Ryan team draws hundreds of applications for City Hall jobs

One week on from Election Day and Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan has already been inundated with people seeking a job within his new administration.

According to Ryan's transition team, more than 500 job applications have been submitted to the transition website in as many days.

The site, launched late last week, includes postings for approximately 90 jobs spanning from commissioners to a social media specialist. It's Ryan's attempt to open up City Hall and find "the best people" for the jobs.

“Buffalo is already heading in a new direction, and people are stepping up in droves to help make it happen,” Ryan said in a press release. “This incredible response shows the enthusiasm across our community to get to work building a city government that delivers results for every neighborhood.”

Ryan has tasked a transition team of more than 65 local leaders with conducting the search.