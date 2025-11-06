Overhaul in City Hall: dozens of jobs now open as Ryan builds new administration

It's an overhaul in City Hall as mayor-appointed jobs are now open and advertised online.

Less than 48 hours after winning the Buffalo mayoral election, Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan took his first major step to build his new administration Thursday as mayor-appointed jobs are now open and advertised online.

"I earned the voters trust by promising change, and that begins with changing how we built an administration," Ryan said. "So if we want a world class city we deserve, it starts with filling City Hall with the smartest, most qualified, hardest working people we can find."

The open positions include more than 50 senior roles, running the gamut from Commissioner to Call Center Manager. And Ryan’s message to those already in those jobs who want to stay?

"It's an open process so everyone who is currently in a competitive job will be made to compete. So if you're looking to stay you have to apply," he said.

Ryan has tasked a transition team of more than 65 local leaders with conducting the search.

On Election Night, Ryan said his transition team would reflect the city, and on Thursday he explained how.

"The characteristics we were looking for was people who weren't part of the city's current status quo - people who will come in to give a fresh and open assessment and to be able to bring the skills that they have," he said.

The team is co-chaired by two big hitters: Trini Ross, a former U.S attorney for the Western District of New York, and Marie Cannon, President and CEO of Community Action Organization of Western New York.

Buffalo-native Ross, who led the federal case concerning the tops massacre, said she was "beyond thrilled" to help lead search for a new administration.

"Transparency matters, building trust in the community that we serve. Transparency also serves to provide the best services because people in the community become knowledgeable and therefore can hold public servants accountable," Ross said.

Cannon served as the Erie County Commissioner of Social Services between March 2018 and June 2024. She said she joined the commission because she is "hopeful" the city can overcome its operational and fiscal challenges.

"I could sit on the sidelines or standby, or I could complain or just spectate, or I could be part of the solution to answer some of the problems that we're facing. So I decided I wanted to help provide answers to the problems in some small way," Cannon said.

Two of the city's biggest jobs now open

As for the search to fill the City Hall jobs, Ryan said his team will be recruiting candidates nationwide and locally. But an outside firm has been engaged to look for two of the biggest jobs in the City of Buffalo: the Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner of Fire - currently occupied by Alphonso Wright and William Renaldo respectively. Ryan said a good fit for those roles can be difficult to find.

"Lot of times when you make a hire in those departments, your only choice is to hire from within," Ryan explained. "But we've contracted with a firm who's done a lot of executive searches for heads of public safety, so we want to see if we can cast a wide net."

At least one familiar face from the city's recent past will lead the search for other public safety-related positions: former Buffalo Police Commissioner, Joseph Gramaglia is on the transition team as vice-chair of the Emergency Services Subcommittee.

Gramaglia left his position in January after a clash with Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon over policing priorities. But Ryan said a Gramaglia comeback isn't on the cards, joking that he would not be able to persuade him to apply for his old job "if he begged him."

"He's very happy in the private sector," he added.

Ryan appointed John Maggoire to serve as Executive Director of the transition process. Maggoire, who currently serves as Commissioner of the New York State Public Service Commission and was once senior advisor to then Governor Andrew Cuomo, emphasized all members are serving on a voluntary basis and in a strictly advisory capacity.

"Mayor-Elect Ryan is the only person making appointments and nominating candidates for council approved positions," he said.

He added the transition will conclude when they’ve hired the best people.