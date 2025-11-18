Collins Correctional Facility to be consolidated by state

The New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision announced today that as part of an internal review of 42 prisons statewide, it will be consolidating part of Collins Correctional Facility in southern Erie County.

That means its operations will be moved to only one side of the complex, leaving half of the prison out of use. DOCCS said they will continue to maintain and upkeep Collins Correctional's unused facilities, as the department continues it's "ongoing plan to be transparent ad consolidate services to ease staffing."

The state reports they will complete the transition at Collins by the end of the fiscal year.

One prison is also slated to fully close, Bare Hill Correctional Facility, in Franklin County. DOCCS said similar to Collins Correctional, they will continue to maintain and upkeep the property and facilities.

Collins Correctional Facility was opened in 1982 on the grounds of a former state psychiatric center. Its capacity has fluctuated over the years. The latest 2022 audit report for the prison listed 909 inmates and a capacity of 1,093. The number of staff was 742.

The prison in Collins is split into two "compounds," with a duplication of "nearly all services" called Collins I and Collins II. Each has their own perimeter fencing, housing blocks, mess halls and ancillary facilities. It's unclear which section of Collins Correctional that DOCCS will be shuttering from use.

Gowanda Correctional Facility, another medium-security prison located adjacent to Collins Correctional, was closed in March of 2021 by the state. Officials cited a declining prison population and need for cost savings at the time.

In February and March 2025, corrections officers at dozens of prisons participated in a "wildcat" strike, claiming inadequate staffing levels and working conditions. The strike was not officially supported by the corrections officers' union.

Various court orders were issued ordering the officers back to work, but it wasn't until a deal directly between the state and striking officers that many returned to duty. Termination letters were sent to around 2,000 officers.

Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to assist during the strike, and according to New York Focus, troops still remain at many prisons in various roles.

In announcing the latest closure and consolidation plans, DOCCS said they are aggressively recruiting to fill vacant positions. Recent legislation has lowered the minimum age for corrections officers from 21 to 18. They've also added sign-on and referral bonuses of $3,000, and added retention bonuses for higher ranking officers. DOCCS reports hiring is up 62%.