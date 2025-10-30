© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo neighborhoods gearing up for Beggars Night celebrations

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By S.J. Velasquez
Published October 30, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT
Beggars Night 2010 trick-or-treaters in Buffalo, NY. Beggars Night is celebrated annually on October 30 in some Buffalo-area neighborhoods.
S.J. Velasquez, BTPM
It's Halloween Eve, also known as Beggars Night, in communities throughout Western New York. For some locals, that means trick-or-treating the night before Halloween — maybe even two nights of candy collection in a row.

The Kaisertown and Lovejoy neighborhoods in Buffalo are among the most active communities celebrating Beggars Night in WNY. There's even a Beggars Night in Kaisertown Facebook page dedicated to keeping the community informed of pre-Halloween activities. According to a recent post, Kaisertown mischief runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Kaisertown Coalition website, Kaisertown residents are encouraged to take part in Beggars night festivities by wearing costumes, giving and receiving candy, and promoting community cheer. The organization also recommends participants stay visible, travel in groups and "watch out for little ghouls and goblins crossing the streets."

Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman announced on Facebook that Team Lovejoy and ACME Cabinet Company would be handing out candy to Beggars Night celebrants beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

October 30 boasts different monikers throughout North America. According to Psychology Today, regional variations are surprisingly robust, with Mischief Night being preferred throughout the mid-Atlantic, Devil's Night in the Great Lakes area, Cabbage Night in New England, and Gate Night in parts of the Midwest and Canada.

But the tradition of calling it Beggars Night is specific to select US metro areas, including Des Moines, Iowa; Columbus, Ohio; Houston, Texas; and, of course, Buffalo.

S.J. Velasquez
S.J. Velasquez is the Director of Audio Strategy at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, where she oversees BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical and BTPM The Bridge. She is an award-winning writer, editor and curator with extensive experience in multimedia journalism.
