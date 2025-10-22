Gov. Hochul announces additional funds for already ambitious state road plan

By the end of 2027, an estimated 4,000 miles will have received repairs and improvements as part of a $34 billion, five-year Department of Transportation infrastructure project.

Governor Kathy Hochul, speaking in Albany Wednesday, said that plan could use some more funds. She announced an additional $800 million is being made available. Next year's schedule alone is said to be the largest road investment in New York history.

“Even though that was the largest capital investment in our entire state history, we realized more was needed. And that's why this year, we funded an additional $800 million to cover the cost of asphalt, and concrete and steel, so our core highway and bridge construction projects can remain on track and make sure our momentum continues,” Hochul said. “What's this going to get us? This additional funding will facilitate 180 additional road paving projects statewide, on top of the ones that were already ambitious, totaling over 2,150 miles of repaving."

Hochul calls New York’s roads a lifeline, and need care as the state attracts businesses. She acknowledged issues including the need to fix potholes, something very familiar to drivers in Buffalo, and beyond.

The money was secured in the latest state budget.

Twenty-four paving projects are scheduled within Western New York in 2026, covering 310 miles at a cost of just over $49 million. The largest investment is to roads in the Mid-Hudson region at $121 million, while the lowest is in the Capital Region at $40 million.

A full list of road projects scheduled in 2026 as part of the DOT’s five-year plan may be viewed here.