© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"System timing issue" halts commercial traffic into Canada, causing big backups on US side of border

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:54 AM EDT
Commercial traffic heading into Canada was at a standstill the morning of Tuesday, September 30, 2025 due to a "system timing issue" affecting the entire border, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency.
NITTEC
/
Courtesy
A NITTEC camera on the Peace Bridge shows commercial traffic heading into Canada was at a standstill the morning of Tuesday, September 30, 2025 due to a "system timing issue" affecting the entire border, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Commercial traffic heading into Canada was halted Tuesday morning due to what the Canadian Border Services Agency described as a system timing issue.

Canada news correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reported the Agency confirmed that the issue was affecting the entire border.

Non-commercial vehicles such as passenger cars and commercial traffic heading into the US are not impacted. Officials were recommending non-commercial drivers utilize the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York. Those who hold a NEXUS pass have the additional option of crossing at the Whirlpool Bridge, also in Niagara Falls.

NITTEC cameras showed a significant traffic buildup, consisting mostly of semi-trucks, on the I-190 North in Lewiston and Buffalo. Trucks near the Peace Bridge were being escorted to a staging area to help alleviate some of the congestion.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal StoriesCanada border
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff