"System timing issue" halts commercial traffic into Canada, causing big backups on US side of border

Commercial traffic heading into Canada was halted Tuesday morning due to what the Canadian Border Services Agency described as a system timing issue.

Canada news correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reported the Agency confirmed that the issue was affecting the entire border.

Non-commercial vehicles such as passenger cars and commercial traffic heading into the US are not impacted. Officials were recommending non-commercial drivers utilize the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York. Those who hold a NEXUS pass have the additional option of crossing at the Whirlpool Bridge, also in Niagara Falls.

NITTEC cameras showed a significant traffic buildup, consisting mostly of semi-trucks, on the I-190 North in Lewiston and Buffalo. Trucks near the Peace Bridge were being escorted to a staging area to help alleviate some of the congestion.

