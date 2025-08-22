© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Olean continuing work to replace lead water service lines

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Under New York's Lead Service Line Replacement Program, the costs to replace lead water service lines falls on the municipalities, not homeowners. Through various state and federal regulations, lines must be replaced by 2037.
Matthew Bowden
/
digitallyrefreshing.com
Under New York's Lead Service Line Replacement Program, the costs to replace lead water service lines falls on the municipalities, not homeowners. Through various state and federal regulations, lines must be replaced by 2037.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency showed in 2024, more than 9 million lines of pipe that service drinking water nationwide were made out of lead.

The City of Olean is continuing its work to identify and replace lead water service lines before a New York state mandate takes effect in 2037. The city announced they've partnered with General Dynamics Information to survey and chart where lead service lines exist within Olean's water infrastructure, work that will begin next week.

“The City Of Olean, as required by state and federal law, is working on a plan to replace all lead service lines as soon as possible and not later than 2037. The inventory will allow the city to properly fund this endeavor and apply for grants,” said Olean Mayor William Aiello. “We appreciate the help of our residents as we continue this project.”

Teams from General Dynamics as well as representatives from the city will be traveling to properties around Olean starting August 26 through August 28. They will be asking for entry into homes to inspect the water meter. According to Aiello, each visit will take between three and five minutes. If someone is not at home, a notice will be left on the door.

The state's Lead Service Line Replacement Program, homeowners are not on the hook for paying the costs to replace lead lines.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
