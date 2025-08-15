© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local attorneys react to the latest Gendron motion

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:02 PM EDT
Payton Gendron speaks to the court before sentencing
Derek Gee
/
The Buffalo News via AP Pool
Gunman Payton Gendron reads an apology to the court at his sentencing before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan Feb. 15, 2023.

The latest flurry from lawyers for Payton Gendron argues the gunman’s constitutional right to a diverse pool of grand jurors was violated -- saying the 60 potential grand jurors didn’t include enough Hispanic or Black people. Former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, who convicted Gendron on state charges for the targeted murder of 10 Black people, said jury diversity is a real issue, but the judge has a wide scope.

“Judges look at the totality of the circumstances. If you're looking at the totality of the circumstances here, you're going to say to yourself, well, we got a white guy here, not an African American, who killed 10 African Americans," Flynn said.

Flynn said in a death penalty case, defense lawyers tend to file a flurry of motions. This one, based on the grand jury pool, is just one of several they’ve made.

“A defense lawyer in this situation right here, where they have basically said and told the court that they are willing to plead guilty if you take the death penalty off the table," Flynn said. "The federal government has not done that. So, the defense attorneys now are faced with a situation where they pretty much have to throw everything against a wall and see what sticks."

Attorney John Elmore represents several of the May 14 families, while he also sees the move as an expected one in a death penalty case, he’s still jarred at the circumstance.

“It's ironic that the lawyers for a person who's admitted to committing a racially motivated shooting of African Americans based upon white supremacist ideology would file a motion to say that the grand jury was not fair because it didn't have African Americans or Hispanics on it, but I can tell you this, that’s the lawyer's job in a death penalty case," Elmore said.

For Elmore, it also highlights something he has seen in state and federal cases he’s been part of.

“What it does is it brings attention to the fact that there is a persistent problem in Erie County in Buffalo, New York, whether it's a state jury or a federal jury or a grand jury, of the lack of diversity. I've been trying cases in this county since 1987 and more times than not, there are not any African Americans or minorities in the jury," Elmore said.

With all the delays from both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the defense, Elmore said families just want to see a resolution to legal proceedings.

“All of the families that lost loved ones due to this mass shooting are looking for some finality," Elmore said. "They want this case to go to trial. They want to see an end to it.”

Judge Lawrence Vilardo has not ruled on the motion yet, but called the filing “a little incongruous” during a hearing. Gendron’s federal trial is expected to start next summer.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content