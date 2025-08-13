Cheektowaga Police officer involved in Sanders Road shooting

Cheektowaga Police Officers have been involved in an incident where a weapon was discharged at an apartment on Sanders Road in the City of Buffalo. Sanders Road and Colvin Avenue have been blocked off by police.

The Cheektowaga Police Department is working alongside the Buffalo Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office of the state of New York to start a thorough investigation into the matter.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided on the situation as more information is available.