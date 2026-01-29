Multi-vehicle accident closes westbound Thruway between Exits 48 and 48A in Batavia

New York State police are reporting a multi-vehicle accident mid-day Thursday which has closed down the Thruway in both directions between Exits 48 and 48A in Batavia.

Eastbound Thruway traffic is being diverted at Exit 48A. Westbound Thruway traffic is being diverted at Exit 48.

The New York State Thruway Authority is advising motorists to expect delays and take alternate routes if possible. Motorists can also download their app for the latest updates here.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

