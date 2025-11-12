© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rubio, other top G7 diplomats meet in Niagara for global talks

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Dan Karpenchuk
Published November 12, 2025 at 9:36 AM EST
Foreign Ministers, from left, European Union's Kaja Kallas, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, Britain's Yvette Cooper, France's Jean-Noel Barrot, Canada's Anita Anand, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Germany's Johann Wadephul and Italy's Antonio Tajani pose for the family photo during the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting at the White Oaks Resort in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.
Mandel Ngan
/
Pool AFP
Foreign Ministers, from left, European Union's Kaja Kallas, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, Britain's Yvette Cooper, France's Jean-Noel Barrot, Canada's Anita Anand, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Germany's Johann Wadephul and Italy's Antonio Tajani pose for the family photo during the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting at the White Oaks Resort in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in our region, joining his G7 counterparts today for a meeting in Niagara-on-the-Lake, O.N. The condensed summit is to discuss strategy on key global issues.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the gathering of her G7 counterparts will deal with issues that transcend the group and it’s absolutely vital to have diverse geographic representation around the table.

The G7, or Group of Seven, is an international consortium made up of the world's most industrialized democracies. They tackle major global issues.

On the table are issues including security, the global economy, economic resilience, energy security and global hot spots around the world where there is conflict — including Ukraine — and putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, to stop that war.

John Kirton is the director of the G7 Research Group. He said he does expect significant progress from the meeting, which heads into a second and final day on Wednesday.

"I think we’ll see a significant move forward on the toughest one of all, unleashing the $140 billion that’s just sitting there over in Brussels, impounded, frozen Russian assets so we can give that money to Ukraine," said Kirton. "Another event I think we’ll see is further credible action and promises to have Europe and Japan stop financing Putin’s war machine by buying his oil and gas."

The main talks of the summit will begin today, with a closing news conference set for this afternoon.

Canada’s Anita Anand is also holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. She is to meet with the foreign ministers of Japan, France, Brazil, India and Germany. Those get togethers will focus on energy transitions, critical mineral development, technological innovation, maritime security and defending democracy and international law.

Anand will also meet with Rubio, with his office saying he is coming to Canada with plans to advance US interests.

“We’re tackling a range of critical issues with one main focus: putting the safety and security of Americans FIRST,” Rubio said in a social media post.
Tags
From BTPM NPR and our Partners WBFO NewsLocal StoriesCanadian Beat
Dan Karpenchuk
BTPM's comprehensive news coverage extends into Southern Ontario, and Dan Karpenchuk is the station’s voice from the north. The award-winning reporter covers binational issues, including economic trends, the environment, tourism, and transportation.

Karpenchuk’s long career in public broadcasting began in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He currently works in the Toronto region.

He provides listeners with insights on Great Lakes issues, the arts, health trends and other topics that are important to our audience. His reports help listeners to better understand how residents on both sides of the border are impacted by issues and events.
See stories by Dan Karpenchuk