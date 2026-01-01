Valentine's at BTPM: An Evening of Love and Music

Join us on Thursday, February 12th at 6pm for an intimate evening with dinner and live music. Buffalo Toronto Public Media presents: an intimate evening of love & live music

Why wait for crowded restaurants and long waitlists on Valentine’s Day? Treat yourself to romance a little early with a one-of-a-kind studio experience you simply won’t find anywhere else.

Join us for a cozy night of dinner and live music in our beautiful Studio. Whether you’re planning a date night, a sweet Galentine’s celebration, or you just want an excuse to dress up and enjoy something special, this evening is made for you.

Your ticket includes dinner for two in our romantically lit studio space. While you dine, you’ll be serenaded by "The Jack Kreuzer Trio" featuring Harry Graser, Joe Goehle, and John Bacon, Jr. as they perform a romantic jazz setlist- the perfect soundtrack for the night.

Tables will be seated in groups of four, making this a wonderful option for:



couples

small groups of 2–4

double dates

girls’ night out

No crowded lobbies. No two-hour waits. Just good food, great music, and that warm, swept-off-your-feet feeling.

Your public media love story starts here.