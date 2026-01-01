Screening & Panel Discussion of 5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come

Please join us for a free screening and panel discussion of 5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 2pm.

Come join us for a screening of 5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come, exploring the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting. Followed by a thought provoking discussion with Garnell Whitfield, Jr. son of Ruth Whitfield, Dr. John R Torrey, Associate Philosophy at Buffalo State and Mark A. King, a financial advisor.

Light refreshments and popcorn provided!

Free parking available in our private lot. You must register on Eventbrite to attend!

5/14: A Journey Here, Hope to Come

A 30 minute documentary that delves into the heart-wrenching aftermath of the 5/14 tragic mass shooting. Through intimate interviews with survivors, loved ones of victims, and community leaders, this film explores the profound impact of the event on the East Side of Buffalo. It sheds light on systemic injustice.