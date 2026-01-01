Screening & Panel Discussion of 5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come
Please join us for a free screening and panel discussion of 5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 2pm.
Come join us for a screening of 5/14: The Journey Here, The Hope to Come, exploring the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting. Followed by a thought provoking discussion with Garnell Whitfield, Jr. son of Ruth Whitfield, Dr. John R Torrey, Associate Philosophy at Buffalo State and Mark A. King, a financial advisor.
5/14: A Journey Here, Hope to Come
A 30 minute documentary that delves into the heart-wrenching aftermath of the 5/14 tragic mass shooting. Through intimate interviews with survivors, loved ones of victims, and community leaders, this film explores the profound impact of the event on the East Side of Buffalo. It sheds light on systemic injustice.
Saturday, February 21
2pm
BTPM Studios
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
Garnell W. Whitfield Jr. is the former fire commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department in Buffalo, New York and a social justice advocate. He received national attention for spreading awareness of white supremacy and domestic terrorism after his mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the 2022 Buffalo shooting.
Dr. John R. Torrey is a public philosopher and Associate Professor of Philosophy in the Africana Studies Unit at SUNY Buffalo State. His work focuses on how philosophical ideas - especially ethics, justice, and moral responsibility - can help communities think more clearly about real-world social and political issues.
Mark A. King joined Equitable Advisors, LLC in 2003 following a successful career as a senior executive in the textile industry. Mark’s mission is simple: to take the complexity out of planning your goals and show you a more balanced path to reaching and exceeding those goals.