BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Honoring the Spiritual at Mt. Aaron MB Church

The audience will experience the unique original American art form known as the spiritual. These songs served as the bedrock for survival, resistance, and communication for enslaved people. Many spirituals express sadness and longing; others are uplifting and express immense joy. Spirituals are celebrated worldwide as powerful expressions of resilience and hope.

This event is free and includes a post-concert Q&A and light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY!

Tim Kennedy is Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus of Buffalo Opera Unlimited, now celebrating 40 years of producing professional opera dedicated to providing opportunities for local and regional artists. Tim is a classically trained singer who has performed in Italy with Rome Opera Festival, Greater Buffalo Opera Company, and Artpark. He has also performed lieder recitals with Friends of Vienna. In addition to directing immeasurable productions for BOU, he has been the conductor of the Lutheran Chorale and Orchard Park Chorale and served as Artistic Director of the African American Cultural Center prior to founding BOU. A native of Philadelphia, Tim studied piano and voice at the Philadelphia College of the Performing Arts and earned a Master of Arts degree in Theater and Music at SUNY at Buffalo.

Ivan Docenko is a freelance musician in Western New York. He recently retired after 33 years in the Buffalo State University Music Department. At BSU, he worked as a staff pianist, serving as vocal/instrumental coach and accompanist for the chamber choir. As a performer, Ivan collaborates with the Ed Croft Trio in live annual performances of the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack in various venues throughout WNY. He also plays with the Buffalo Tango Orkestra/Shulman Trio for special events. With his violinist brother, Gregory Docenko, Ivan has performed on BTPM’S Hear Us Out & Classical Live On Stage series. They also contributed their talents to the WNED/PBS Documentary, Polonia- WNY’s Polish/American Legacy. The duo is known throughout WNY for their versatility in musical styles, ranging from classical to popular to ethnic music. Docenko has appeared as accompanist for local singers from Buffalo Opera Unlimited on BTPM PBS. At his home music studio, Ivan coaches local singers & pianists and composes original music – which is available on ArrangeMe.com online. Docenko hopes to continue freelancing, composing, performing, recording, teaching, and travelling with his singer wife, Angela, in his retirement.