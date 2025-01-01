How to Give

Including BTPM in your charitable plans is a simple process. First, decide where to designate your gift:
- A gift in your estate plan to Western New York Public Broadcasting Association (WNYPBA) will support general operations during the fiscal year for which they are received.
Click here to download the suggested language for the WNYPBA
- A gift in your estate plan to The WNED Foundation, Inc. will help grow our endowment. All endowment funds are invested and managed professionally. Each year, the Board of Trustees of the Foundation appropriates a portion of the investment portfolio’s earnings to help sustain Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s ongoing operations and programming.
Click here to download the suggested language for The WNED Foundation, Inc.
Naming Buffalo Toronto Public Media as a beneficiary in your will or living trust can be done at any time. You can add a charitable provision to an existing document or express your charitable wishes in a new one. These are a few ways to make a gift to the station in your will or living trust:
- Give a specific dollar amount of property item
- Give a percentage of your asset(s)
- Give all or a portion of what remains after gifts to other beneficiaries such as family and friends have been made (your gift can be contingent upon special circumstances or events)
No matter the form of the size, a gift in your will or living trust can help ensure public media remains a vital resource for our community for many generations to come!
Designating Buffalo Toronto Public Media as a beneficiary of your financial accounts, retirement assets, or life insurance is a simple and convenient three-step process:
- Contact your financial institution, retirement plan administrator, or life insurance company and request a beneficiary designation form.
- Use the suggested language we've provided on this page, determined by your gift to WNYPBA or The WNED Foundation
- Return the form to the original provider, and then contact BTPM the share the wonderful news!
A Charitable Remainder Trust (CRT) is a flexible option for those who want to give a large gift of support to BTPM, but still wish to retain interest in their property for any reason. Here's how it commonly works:
- First, make a gift of cash and/or appreciated stock. These funds are then placed in an irrevocable trust.
- The trust will then make regular payments to you and/or a person of your choosing for a selected period. You can select a payout rate that meets your needs and passes certain tax regulations.
- Once the trust ends, the remaining assets in said trust will be passed to BTPM, and perhaps other named charities you've selected.
There are several benefits to giving via a Charitable Remainder Trust:
- If you itemize deductions on your federal income tax, you will receive an immediate charitable deduction for a portion of the gift.
- You receive annual payments for life, and a portion of the payments will be tax-free for several years.
- Your estate may see reduced probate costs and federal estate taxes.
- You will have the satisfaction of knowing your gift's impact will be multiplied when combined with the gifts of others who equally believe in the power of public media!
Please contact Lisa LaTrovato, Director of Leadership & Legacy Giving, to learn more about the different ways to include BTPM in your legacy planning. Connect with Lisa by calling 716-845-7031 or sending her an email at llatrovato@btpm.org. We would be honored to work with you and your advisors as you consider your plans!
We strongly encourage you to consult with your professional advisor for advice on the full impact of your charitable giving as it pertains to your financial and/or legal circumstances. Thank you!