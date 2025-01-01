How to Give

Naming Buffalo Toronto Public Media as a beneficiary in your will or living trust can be done at any time. You can add a charitable provision to an existing document or express your charitable wishes in a new one. These are a few ways to make a gift to the station in your will or living trust:



Give a specific dollar amount of property item

Give a percentage of your asset(s)

Give all or a portion of what remains after gifts to other beneficiaries such as family and friends have been made (your gift can be contingent upon special circumstances or events)

No matter the form of the size, a gift in your will or living trust can help ensure public media remains a vital resource for our community for many generations to come!