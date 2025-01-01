Peggy Noble Addoms

Peggy Noble Addoms was a long-time Niagara Falls resident and when asked how long she supported Buffalo Toronto Public Media she said “as long as she could remember.” She relocated from Connecticut in 1948 and realized how enjoyable our programming was the minute we went on the air in 1959. She immediately began contributing to our stations.

In addition to BTPM, Addoms supported Child and Family Services, Opportunities Unlimited, and the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital where she served as a volunteer for 58 years!

She lived a very active lifestyle well into her 90’s and BTPM remained one of the top priorities in her philanthropy. Along with her annual support, Addoms had notified us that she also remembered BTPM in her estate plan, and when she passed away at 99 in 2018, we received a generous gift in her will.

