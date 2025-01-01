Peggy Noble Addoms
Peggy Noble Addoms was a long-time Niagara Falls resident and when asked how long she supported Buffalo Toronto Public Media she said “as long as she could remember.” She relocated from Connecticut in 1948 and realized how enjoyable our programming was the minute we went on the air in 1959. She immediately began contributing to our stations.
In addition to BTPM, Addoms supported Child and Family Services, Opportunities Unlimited, and the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital where she served as a volunteer for 58 years!
She lived a very active lifestyle well into her 90’s and BTPM remained one of the top priorities in her philanthropy. Along with her annual support, Addoms had notified us that she also remembered BTPM in her estate plan, and when she passed away at 99 in 2018, we received a generous gift in her will.
Charles & Beverly Bishop
Doctors Charles and Beverly Bishop were philanthropists, supporting organizations that enriched their lives. As one of the beneficiaries of their generosity, BTPM appreciated the Bishops’ long-time annual support of WNED PBS and WNED Classical at the Leader Level as well as their donation to the Capital Campaign for Digital Conversion support.
The Bishops also had made provisions in their will for BTPM; however, after Beverly died in 2008, Charles met with his financial advisor and decided to make his legacy donation while he was still alive. Charles said he would prefer to see their legacy gift “in action” rather than wait until the gift passed through his estate. At that time, Charles also doubled this support from $50,000 to $100,000.
Buffalo Toronto Public Media was happy that Charles could continue to watch and listen to the programs he helped make possible with this legacy donation until he died in 2014.