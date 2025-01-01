What to Give

A cash gift is a simple and effective way to support BTPM! Your donation provides immediate resources to sustain the station you love, and you may qualify for a charitable tax deduction.
Choosing to give later through your will or living trust can also offer estate tax advantages while ensuring your legacy lives on. No matter when you give, your support helps strengthen public media for future generations.
Donating publicly traded stock is a strategic way to support BTPM while maximizing your tax benefits. If your stock has increased in value over time, you may be eligible for a charitable tax deduction based on its full fair market value — without paying capital gains tax on the appreciation. This is a benefit of donating stock as opposed to selling!
By converting your investment gains into meaningful community support, your gift helps sustain public media's vital programming in education, arts, and culture for years to come.
Retirement accounts funded with pre-tax earnings — such as IRAs, 401(k)s, and 403(b)s — can be heavily taxed when passed to heirs, often reducing the amount your loved ones actually receive. By naming BTPM as a beneficiary, your gift is fully directed toward public media's mission: that's more educational programming, arts and music, and quality journalism without being diminished by income or estate taxes.
This tax-smart strategy allows you to direct other assets to your loved ones while maximizing the charitable impact of your retirement savings. Additionally, retirement asset gifts bypass probate, ensuring your charitable wishes are fulfilled quickly and efficiently.
Many years ago, you may have purchased a life insurance policy to ensure the financial security of your family. If your family's circumstances have since changed, and that policy is no longer needed for its original purpose, you can turn that policy into a gift to BTPM.
By donating a partially or fully paid-up policy, you may be eligible for an immediate tax deduction based on its fair market value or net premiums paid.
Alternatively, naming BTPM as a primary or contingent beneficiary of a new or existing policy allows you to make a meaningful future gift without affecting your current finances.
A gift of tangible personal property such as artwork, jewelry, antiques, or collectibles, can support BTPM while offering valuable tax benefits. If your donated item has increased in value, you may qualify for a charitable tax deduction and avoid capital gains tax — especially when the gift aligns with BTPM's mission.
Even without cash, your personal treasures can help build precious value in our communities! If it is more convenient, you can also give property later through your will or living trust.
Per our Planned Giving Policy, gifts of tangible personal property will be reviewed by the gift acceptance committee before acceptance.
A gift of real property can include personal residences, vacation homes, rental property, and farmland. You have several options for making a gift of property to BTPM:
- Make an outright gift and claim a tax deduction
- Give later through a gift in your will or revocable living trust
- You can deed the remaining interest of your residence to BTPM, retain the right to remain in the home for life, and receive a tax deduction
Through a gift of real property, you can perhaps make a much larger gift than you otherwise thought possible, avoid income and estate taxes, and minimize or eliminate burdens on your loved ones.
Gifts of real estate will be reviewed by the gift acceptance committee and approved by the respective board before acceptance.
By filling out the form, we can add your name to our legacy wall, include your name in our annual report, and invite you to our annual Donor Appreciation Dinner.
Please contact Lisa LaTrovato, Director of Leadership & Legacy Giving, to learn more about the different ways to include BTPM in your legacy planning. Connect with Lisa by calling 716-845-7031 or sending her an email at llatrovato@btpm.org. We would be honored to work with you and your advisors as you consider your plans!
We strongly encourage you to consult with your professional advisor for advice on the full impact of your charitable giving as it pertains to your financial and/or legal circumstances. Thank you!