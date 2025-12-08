Kathryn's Must-Sees on BTPM PBS in December

This December, we have a great lineup to close out the year of 2025. Highlighting the month is the fan favorite "Call the Midwife Holiday Special." It's one of our favorites through the holiday season of programming.

Don't miss our original documentary "Ralph," as the Buffalo Bills close out their final season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, the home that Ralph Wilson, Jr. built for his beloved Bills.

Keep reading for more information about each of these programs and when you can catch them airing on BTPM PBS! Many of these programs are also available to our members via BTPM PBS Passport to watch on demand.

Father Brown & Inspector George Gently – Thursdays at 8 & 9 PM

Father Brown

Father Brown — Based on G.K. Chesterton's short stories, Father Brown follows a kindly cleric as he solves crimes in his community. Each episode sees the enigmatic priest investigate a crime in his own particular way, using intuition and psychology.

Inspector George Gently — Inspector George Gently is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé.

Sister Boniface – Saturdays at 7 PM

Sister Boniface Mysteries

A light-hearted murder mystery series starring a Vespa-driving, crime-solving Catholic nun: Sister Boniface. It's the 1960s, and police forensics are rudimentary. Luckily, the residents of Great Slaughter have a secret weapon. Sister Boniface. If there's evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie and buttoned-up Bermudan DS Felix Livingstone.

Death in Paradise – Saturdays at 8 PM

Death in Paradise

"Death in Paradise" is a British-French crime television series that follows a British detective who is assigned to investigate murders on the fictional island of Saint Marie, a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean. The picturesque setting contrasts with the often complex and intriguing murder cases that unfold.

Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey

Rick Steves Europe

Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe. This unique special blends powerful Romantic-era anthems from composers like Strauss, Grieg, and Verdi with breathtaking visuals and Rick’s cultural insights. Experience Europe’s history, the passion for freedom, and the spirit of unity across borders. Perfect for lovers of music, history, and travel.

“Ralph” – Wednesday, 12/10, beginning at 9:30 PM

Ralph

"Ralph" is the story of Ralph Wilson, a World War II veteran, businessman, member of "The Foolish Club" of AFL owners, owner of the Buffalo Bills football team of the AFC East division, husband, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and philanthropist. The new 30-minute documentary, narrated by ESPN's Chris Berman, looks at all of that, mixing in his relationships with former players and the game.

Holiday Sounds of Fredonia 2025 – Monday, 12/22, beginning at 9 PM

Holiday Sounds of Fredonia

The SUNY Fredonia Chamber Choir, the Fredonia College Choir, and the Fredonia Camerata perform choral arrangements of the season.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2025 – Thursday, 12/25, beginning at 8 PM

The good folks of Nonnatus House are returning for the holidays with not one, but two Christmas specials headed our way. Fans can look forward to a double dose of seasonal cheer as the midwives, nuns, and medical professionals split their time between the familiar cobblestone streets of Poplar and an all-new adventure in Hong Kong.

Coronation Girls – Friday, 12/26, beginning at 8 PM

Coronation Girls

In the summer of 1953, 50 young women from rural Canada embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to London for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Sponsored by Garfield Weston, they sailed across the Atlantic aboard The Empress of France, eager to witness Princess Elizabeth ascend to the throne as their Queen. Their emotional journey concludes at St. George's Chapel, where they pay respects at Her Majesty's final resting place, and a special visit to Buckingham Palace, culminating in an extraordinary private audience.

"Coronation Girls" is a testament to enduring friendships, the resilience of the human spirit, and the lasting impact of shared history.

Whitstable Pearl (New Year’s Eve Marathon) – Wednesday, 12/31, beginning at 10 PM

Whitstable Pearl

Follow single mother Pearl as she pursues her dream to start a private detective agency, which she runs from her family restaurant in the coastal English town of Whitstable. Drawn by her caring nature, locals flock to her with all kinds of cases. But when a friend dies suspiciously, Pearl finds herself in conflict with a gruff new cop in town, DCI Mike McGuire.

