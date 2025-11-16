The Scene Playlist for Nov. 16

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “You only listen” - Passed Out // Buffalo, NY

Passed Out are back with their first single since signing with Harvest Sum Recordings , and it’s like returning to a cozy, lo-fi indie rock-infused blanket. The band will put out two releases this December: their debut album, I just don’t feel like myself anymore, and their fourth EP, Do you miss anything at all? And to boot, it’s their 10th anniversary! Mark your calendar for Dec. 12 at Milkies on Elmwood to celebrate this momentous occasion.

2. “Keep Going” - Silver Reeds // Toronto, ON

I had the chance to speak with Sandy Zelazny , the songwriter behind Silver Reeds, this past week about their new EP, Quiet Place. Upon my first listen, I noticed that “Keep Going” seemed to tell an intimate story of friendship and understanding, something that was confirmed during our chat. This song reminds me of the bond I have with one of my oldest friends and is my favorite off the EP (though I recommend listening to the entire thing because it’s excellent).

3. “Grow Older With You” - Candace & Michael // Toronto, ON

This duo has had quite the career arc. They were previous semi-finalists in Nashville’s International Songwriting Competition; have had their songs featured in movies and television shows that have streamed on such services as Netflix, MTV, NBC, and Prime; Candace was a two-time nominee at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards; and they have 4.6 million streams across platforms. This is their latest single, a song that will be included on their upcoming EP, Meant to Be, that will be released in Spring of 2026.

4. “Barren” - Ian McCuen // Buffalo, NY

This new single from Ian McCuen is stirring up the excitement for their new album, After I Descend from the Sky, Before I Return to the Dirt, which is coming out on Nov. 21. The record features 24 new tracks as is the final installment in a “four album cycle chronicling a journey through hardship and self-discovery, and represents the before and after effect of emerging on the other side." I had a chance to speak with Ian this past week about the record and the upcoming release show at Mohawk Place on Nov. 21, a chat that will be available on our site.

5. “Down” - Sydney Riley // Wasaga Beach, ON

Certain voices make you do a double-take with their power, and that’s what happened when I listened to the new Sydney Riley single, “Down.” For the fellow Millennials out there who remember rocking out in their bedrooms to Flyleaf or Evanescence: this song fits perfectly into that aesthetic in the best way. Sydney was recently awarded with a grant from the Ontario Arts Council to record their debut album, so look forward to hearing more from this up-and-coming artist.

6. “SUNDAY” - Soyfruit // Buffalo, NY

Soyfruit recently alluded to working on new music, something that I am quite excited about. Their song, “Appleseed,” hooked me back in 2024, and the subsequent album that was released in 2025, Banana Luck Nut Case, is not to be slept on. This is their latest single, perfect for a dreamy Sunday morning. Looking forward to listening to whatever comes next. PS - be sure to mark your calendars for Nov. 21 at the BICA Project Space to catch Soyfruit live.

7. “End of Fall” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

With the arrival of snow last Sunday, I think we’ve all felt a very definitive end to Fall. ackzz is here to make sure that transition is a groovy versus totally depressing, and I, for one, could use the encouragement. Winter wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the cold, or the wet, or the darkness that makes the world feel like midnight at 6 PM… but I digress. I’ve been here my whole life, I should be used to it by now, right?

8. “Cut It” - Kasador // Kingston, ON

If there’s anything the boys of Kasador do well, it’s writing songs that sneak up your ear canal and get lodged in your brain for days at a time. Ever since the release of their new album, Momma Might’ve Raised a Fool , I’ve had this song running circles in my head. Not upset about it.

9. “Everything is Changing” - Chinyi C // Toronto, ON

I think that Chinyi C’s description of her music is one of my favorites: “like a hug from your favorite person.” After listening to her soft, melodic vocals and soothing instrumentals, I can attest to that comforting vibe. Chinyi is currently working on her next album.

10. “Moonlight” - Vincent James Mastrantonio // Buffalo, NY

It’s not every day that you hear about someone releasing a vampire metal opera, much less an artist from Buffalo, but now Vincent James Mastrantonio has filled that void. His upcoming release, Eternity, is not only an album in two acts, but a comic book as well - and Vincent is the artist behind both! The comic will be making its debut at Buffalo Comicon on Nov. 22.

11. “Landmark” - Across Waves // Goderich, ON

Across Waves is a relatively new trio out of Southern Ontario who “blend melodic hooks with punk-driven energy to create emotionally charged anthems.” After listening to their new single, “Landmark,” I’d say that their self-assessment is an accurate descriptor. The band is currently in the studio working on their debut album.

12. “Finger Lakes Wine” - Growl Bear // Rochester, NY

It’s always great to see a collaboration between several regional artists, and this new song from Rochester’s Growl Bear is no exception. Featuring Folkfaces’ Tyler Westcott, Scott Calpin, Shawn Rotolo, and of course, Growl Bear’s Jeremy Button, the track is from an upcoming album titled Tales of the Finger Lakes, WNY, and Beyond.

13. “Lucky Breaks” - The Rainlamps // Buffalo, NY

I feel like it’s a classic question among musicians: which do you prefer, the studio or playing live? Personally, I love how the studio allows you endless possibilities and the potential to come up with the most fantastical version of a song possible. It appears The Rainlamps feel the same way, saying that they “use the studio as an instrument” to complement their “classic song structures.” This is their latest single, a track that draws inspiration from the likes of The Beatles, Velvet Underground, David Bowie, and Pavement.

14. “Figure It Out” - FAR // Buffalo, NY

This is the new single from the “soul drenched rock n’ roll and earthy fusion” trio out of Buffalo. The three musicians met back in their college days at SUNY Fredonia (always love a Fred shoutout), but it wasn’t until five years ago that they formed his group. In the time since, they’ve played 150 shows per year (!) across the Western New York region as well as in NYC, Philly, and the Hudson Valley.

15. “People Like To Talk” - Nicholas Campbell // Toronto, ON

Nick Campbell started playing music at the age of 10, and was performing by 11. He and his band, The Meter Cheaters, already have two albums under their belt, play around 195 shows per year, and have shared the stage with the likes of Blue Rodeo. That’s quite the resumé for an artist who just seems to be getting started. This single is off of his upcoming album of the same name.

