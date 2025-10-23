WBFO Launches Pop Culture Show: Group Chat

Hosted by WBFO The Bridge's Bentley, show brings levity to Friday mornings

WBFO listeners love hard news and in-depth journalism but they also love to laugh along with “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me” and spent decades chuckling with Click and Clack on “Car Talk.” “Group Chat,” WBFO’s newest local program, aims to bring some of that same levity to listeners every Friday at 10 am as a pop culture show that brings people together to talk about… what you’re talking about.

Hosted by WBFO The Bridge Program Director Tiffany Bentley, a revolving panel of friends come together to talk about film and music, theater and video games, food, sports, social media, what’s trending in the country and right in our own region. Recent episodes touched on the good and bad of AI, what makes a good or bad biopic, and the difference between how we present our lives on social media versus in person.

“Our audience was asking for more conversation and reviews around arts, culture and streaming content outside of PBS and NPR. Plus, the resurgence of local theater and arts makes it perfect timing to launch this weekly show,” said Tom Calderone, President & CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Join the chat by dropping us an email at groupchat@wbfo.org. We welcome questions, comments, and suggestions on what you want to talk about.

