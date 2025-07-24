© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Aparna Nancherla is tapping into ancestral rage

By Rachel Martin
Published July 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Aparna Nancherla seems to me like someone living between two impulses. One of them pulls her to stand on a stage and tell jokes and take up space and stand out. And the other pulls her in the opposite direction — inwards into her own head where anxiety is just waiting to regale her with all the worst case scenarios it's drummed up while she's been out being a famous comedian.

Aparna has made her anxiety a big part of her comedy, which has landed her in a new documentary about the struggle that unites a lot of comedians. It's called "Anxiety Club" and it's out August 15.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
