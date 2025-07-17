© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

Marc Maron on why it's time for his 'WTF' podcast to end

By Rachel Martin
Published July 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Marc Maron projects cynical misanthrope, and maybe that is his baseline, but in my opinion what has made him so good as a podcaster is his ability to be vulnerable and his capacity for loving other human beings.

That vulnerability is why WTF with Marc Maron — which he has decided to bring to an end this year — became one of the biggest and most beloved podcasts of all time. And it's also what sets his comedy apart.

Maron has a new stand-up special out on HBO on Aug. 1. It is called Panicked.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
